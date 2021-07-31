Sikkim : Security Forces Apprehends 1 With Contraband Substances

NET Web Desk

Recently, the security forces from Jorethang Police Station has apprehended an accused, suspected to smuggle illegal substances. He has seized 654 capsules and 78 tablets of contraband substances at Majhigaon.

As per police reports, in the presence of the Sub-Divsional Police Officer (SDPO), Roshan Gurung, a search was conducted in the house of the accused.

During the search, 76 phials of Winspasmo Forte capsules. It contained of 608 pils, 8 files of N-10, that contained almost 78 tablets.

Meanwhile, 46 loose blue coloured pills were suspected to be Spasmoproxyvon, besides two bottles of OWNREX cough syrups were also recovered and seized from his possession.