Tokyo Olympics 2020 : Kamalpreet Kaur, The Veteran Discus Thrower Locks Her Way To Finals

NET Web Desk

Star discus thrower, Kamalpreet Kaur showcased one of the best performances during the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020, as she made it to the finals of the ongoing Games.

The 25-year-old thrower, while competing in qualification B, sent the discus to a distance of almost 64m.

She did the same in her third and final attempt to be one of the only two automatic qualifiers for the final round, the other being American Valarie Allman (66.42m).

Although Kamalpreet locked her place in the finals, another Indian thrower, Seema Punia failed to qualify for the final as her best throw in three attempts was 60.57.

She threw 65.06m during the Federation Cup in March to break the national record and become the first Indian woman to breach the 65m mark.

Hailing from Kabarwala village on the Malout-Abohar national highway in Punjab, Kaur was born to a humble farmer family.

The National record holder is the first Indian in athletics to qualify for the final in Tokyo.

She became the 11th Indian, and the second woman discus thrower, to qualify for an Olympic final.