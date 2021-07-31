Tripura: Govt. Relaxes Covid Restrictions Till August 31

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The people of Tripura can now heave a sigh of relief as the government withdraws weekend curfew and relaxes lockdown restrictions from August 1 to 31 next.

The notification issued by the government of Tripura on July 31 Friday informed that there would be no more weekend curfew and the day curfew shall cease from August 1.

From now on the night curfew will be from 7 pm to 5 am from August 1 till August 31.

The new notification also allows for 100 people to attend any meeting from August. However, only 30 percent of the total capacity is allowed in closed-door events. A distance of 2 yards must be maintained in the seating area and video recording must be made as proof of compliance.

According to the new order, cinema halls, multiplexes, gyms, swimming pools, sports complexes, playgrounds, amusement parks, and bars can now open with a capacity of 30 percent.

In addition, shops, shopping complexes, beauty parlors, saloons can be kept open from 8 am to 6 pm. Likewise restaurants, Dhabas can now open for the same designated duration of time. All government and non-government organizations can now start functioning with 100 percent capacity.

However, to avoid traffic jams, those organizations will schedule their arrivals at different points of time.