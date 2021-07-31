Trucks Carrying Covid Relief Materials To Mizoram Stranded In Assam

Ezrela Daldia Fanai

Heightened tension at the Mizoram border has adversely affected the transportation of goods and services Assam-Mizoram border. After the Vairengte shoot-out reports are streaming in that vehicles going into Mizoram from Assam are not being able to pass through to Mizoram.

They are being stopped at Lilapur and asked to stop or turn back.

With the Covid-19 pandemic disrupting normal life in Mizoram and the capital Aizawl Municipal Corporation Area under complete lockdown, it is has saddened many as trucks carrying Covid-19 relief equipment are stranded on the highway.

Two trucks and a pick-up truck carrying oxygen concentrators 2 lakhs Rapid Antigen testing kits for Mizoram are also stranded on the highway.

A truck carrying covid-19 testing kits and other materials had to unload in at Mizoram house in Silchar.

“I was stopped at Lailapur and asked to turn back,” informed the truck driver.

Though the Assam government has assured that there shall be no economic blockade, many trucks carrying essentials items for Mizoram have been stranded on the National Highway since July 26, 2021.

Sources have told Northeast Today that 16 LPG carrying trucks loaded on July 26 and 4 LPG trucks loaded on July 28 have been stranded on the highway.

There are also 31 High Spirit Diesel carrying trucks and 11 Motor Spirit carrying trucks.

As railway tracks have been tampered with by miscreants in the Hailakandi district of Assam, 21 wagons carrying rice bags could not enter into Mizoram. There is another group of wagons scheduled to arrive on August 1.