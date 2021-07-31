Unlock Phase-IV In Nagaland. From August 1-18

NET Web Desk

With the upsurge in COVID-19 cases, the Nagaland Government has announced the Unlock Phase-IV, with effect from Sunday Aug 1 till Wednesday August 18.

Nagaland Government spokesperson and Advisor, Mmhonlumo Kikon, asserted the High-Powered Committee (HPC) have decided to have the Unlock-IV from 1-18 August.

Furthermore, the spokesperson also declared that curfew will be extended from 8 PM to 4 AM, replacing the curfew time from 7 PM to 5 AM. While, shops will open from 6 AM to 6 PM.

He informed that further orders will be issued to the District Task Forces (DTFs).

Kikon confirmed the news through his official Twitter handle. “The HPC have decided to have the Unlock 4 from 1st to 18th August with the following decisions among others: Curfew extended – from 8 PM to 4 AM. Shops will open from 6 am to 6 pm. Further orders will be issued to the DTFs.” – tweeted by Mmhonlumo Kikon.

The HPC have decided to have the Unlock 4 from 1st to 18th August with the following decisions among others: Curfew extended – from 8 PM to 4 AM

Shops will open from 6 am to 6 pm. Further orders will be issued to the DTFs. @Neiphiu_Rio @NagalandCS — Mmhonlumo Kikon (@MmhonlumoKikon) July 31, 2021

The Unlock Phase-III was announced with effect from Sunday July 18 till Sunday August 1. During the period, tourists who have received both the doses of COVID-19 were considered eligible to enter the state.