WB MP TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee To Reach Tripura On Monday

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Recent political developments in Tripura have sent the state’s political scene in a tizzy. With TMC bigwigs reaching Tripura every other day it has become difficult to predict what the next day would entail.

Now after Derek O’Brien and Co. party GS Abhishek Banerjee is set to arrive in Tripura on Aug 2, Monday.

It all started with police detaining I-PAC’s 25 member team citing Covid-19 protocols. The first ones to arrive were three leaders of TMC including West Bengal higher education minister Bratya Basu, Law Minister Maloy Ghatak, and former MP and trade union leader of TMC Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay on Wednesday.

On Thursday RS MP Derek O’Brien and LS MP, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar arrived, also when seven former Congress leaders joined the party. All the leaders left Tripura on July 30.

Sources also said that the spokesperson for the TMC Debangshu Bhattacharya arriving tomorrow and will hold a meeting with grass root level workers.

Again on Monday, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will arrive in the state and will directly fly from Agartala’s MBB airport to Tripurasundari Temple where he will visit the temple later followed by a press conference. He is scheduled to hold a meeting in Agartala & leave by evening.

TMC sources have confirmed many leaders of Congress and BJP may be joining the party in presence of Banerjee.