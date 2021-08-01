Assam Inks Border De-escalation Deal With Nagaland

NET Web Desk

Besieged by raging border tensions Assam garnered some breathing space on July 31 with its neighboring state Nagaland. In a major de-escalation of the Assam Nagaland border dispute, the chief secretaries of both states inked a deal to call back both the state’s armed police forces from their positions on the border. They will now come back to their respective borders.

The meeting held between Chief Secretary of Nagaland J Alam and his counterpart from Assam Jishnu Baruah in Kohima Nagaland decided to call off the stand-off between the police forces of both the states at Dessoi Valley Reserved Forest/ Tsurangkong valley.

The simultaneous return of the police forces of both states is supposed to be completed within 24 hours of inking the pact.

It was also decided that to maintain the status quo in the area both the states will surveil the area with drones and satellite imagery.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himnata Biswa Sarma called it a breakthrough. He thanked Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio for his role in seeing the deal through.