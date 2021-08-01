Breaking: Mizoram Likely To Withdraw FIR Against Himanta Biswa Sarma

– Ezrela Daldia Fanai

Mizoram Government on August 1 Sunday informed that it will relook into the FIR filed against Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma over the Vairengte flare-up.

Chief Secretary of Mizoram Lalnumawia Chuango said that CM Zoramthanga did not approve the mentioning of CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on the FIR filed against officials from Assam present on Vairengte on July 26.

CM Zoramthanga has suggested revising the FIR against Assam CM and if there is ‘no legal hit’ against him remove his name. Given these circumstances, Mizoram will likely withdraw the name of the Chief Minister of Assam.

On July 31, reacting to the FIR, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had expressed his willingness to be a part of the probe.

Incidentally, he along with the other named officials were supposed to report to Kolasib today.