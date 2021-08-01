India Beat Great Britain To Enter Into Men’s Hockey Semis

NET Web Desk

India has beaten Great Britain 3-1 to reach the men’s hockey semifinals at Tokyo Olympics.

Dilpreet Singh scored the 1st Goal for India in the 10th minute of the match. Simranjeet stole possession, passed through England’s defenders which Dilpreet capitalized.

India scored the 2nd one in the 2nd quarter – as Gurjant Singh extended India’s lead. Hardik Singh produced a moment of brilliance as he scored in the final quarter to extend India’s lead. Sam Ward brought nervy 15 minutes for India in the match as he scored a goal from a penalty corner to end the third quarter.

With this India qualified for its first semi-final in Hockey at the Olympics since 1972.