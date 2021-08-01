TMC Increases Politicking In Tripura Targeting 2023 Elections

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Amid speculation of new political developments in the state, another three-member team of the Trinamool Congress arrived here in Agartala on August 1 Saturday.

The TMC delegation led by Debangshu Bhattacharjee, TMC spokesperson and general secretary of youth wing along with student leader Sudip Raha and Jaya Dutta were welcomed at Agartala railway station by local leaders and supporters.

Speaking with reporters, Bhattacharjee said, “Bengal and Tripura are like two sisters. If both the states do not walk together, then the development of eastern India is not possible,” Bhattacharjee said.

He also said that in 2018 the people of Tripura had raised the slogan of ‘Chalo Paltai’ but the people are now suffering because of the change in government.

“Tripura has seen how even after attempts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the BJP lost in the Bengal poll. The people of Bengal voted for developmental work that Mamata Banerjee did,” Bhattacharjee added.

The youth leader also explained that people want Mamata Di to provide a platform for them to get rid of the BJP party.

“The TMC leadership—Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee will officially announce the next course of action to be taken in Tripura and preparation for the 2023 state assembly will be done. We are sure that TMC will form the government in the 2023 elections,” Bhattacharjee added.

The TMC leaders also said that the BJP government was scared of the TMC preparing the field for the next elections, therefore the I-PAC team members were detained by the police.

“The people are ready to defeat the BJP-IPFT government. We need to prepare the organisation and take the people to vote to win the election,” Bhattacharjee added.

On Monday, the general secretary of TMC Abhishek Banerjee is slated to arrive in Tripura.

TMC sources have confirmed that during his visit leaders of the Congress and BJP may be joining the party.