NET Web Desk

Putting her disappointing display of yesterday behind PV Sindhu claimed her Bronze for India defeating China’s He Jing Biao of China.

Sindhu beat Jiao in straight sets to clinch her bronze. She won the 1st game 21-13 and the second game 21-15.

Silver medalist of Rio Sindhu became the 1st Indian woman to win two Olympic medals in individual events.