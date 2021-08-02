Arunachal Pradesh: Hydel Project Gets New Lease Of Life After 22 Years

• Tanu Bulo, Arunachal Pradesh

Mai Hydel Project which was defunct for nearly 22 years has been renovated and modernised to meet the needs of the people of Mai village under Yachuli Circle of Lower Subansiri district.

The Mai MHS Ph-II (2×500 KW) Hydel Project was inaugurated by Taba Tedir, Minister of Education on 31st July in a small ceremony in the presence of the local populace and other dignitaries.

The hydel project was inaugurated in 1978 by Former union minister P Ramachandran, whereas its foundation stone was laid in 1976 by K A A Raja ( former Lt. Governor of AP). But due to a technical snag, the hydel was shut down in 1999 and has remained defunct since then.

Meanwhile, the villagers have expressed their happiness over the hydel project being revived.

For the time being, only one unit of the 500 KW has been operationalized. If it runs well then the second unit too shall be put to use.