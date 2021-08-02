Assam Residents Threaten Blocking NH To Tripura Sends Essentials To Miozram

– NET Web Desk

The residents of Lowarpowa Patharkandi of Karimganj district of Assam’s Barak Valley have threatened to stop the movement of vehicles between Assam and Tripura for sending essentials to Mizoram. After vehicles carrying goods to Mizoram faced blockade in Assam most of them took a detour either through Tripura or Manipur.

Mizoram is landlocked from all sides and is connected directly to the rest of India with rail and road mainly via Silchar. It is dependent on Assam for the supply of essentials, medical services, etc., which have faced disruption after the violent Vairengte clashes.

According to reports, a group of locals assembled on the NH-8 at Lowarpowa connecting Tripura & Assam from early this morning. They protested against the transportation of commodities to Mizoram via North Tripura’s Damcherra and Kanmoon of Mamit.

Earlier they submitted a memorandum to SP Karimganj and OC Bazarichhara PS, Assam and Churaibari police station of Tripura, and sent the copy to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“We have a friendly relation with the people of Tripura but, shockingly, the Tripura government has been facilitating Mizoram in the transportation of goods and essentials while Assam put up an economic blockade against them for killing six Assam Police personnel and a civilian leaving a large number of people injured,” cited the UNI report

“We shall not allow any vehicle in or out from Tripura through Assam. The same we expect from Manipur too, as they have been supplying vegetables, food and other essentials including petroleum products to Mizoram. Tripura and Manipur have to decide whom to live with – Assam or Mizoram,” threatened the agitators.

However, the centre has asked both the states to keep the movement of vehicles smooth so that essential and emergency services are not disrupted.