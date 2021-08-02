Australian Envoy To India Calls Goalkeeper Savita ‘The Great Wall Of India’

NET Web Desk

On Monday July 2, Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell congratulated the Indian women’s hockey team on entering the Olympics Semi-Finals.

The ‘Women-In-Blue’ team etched an history as they qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 for the very first time after defeating Australia 1-0.

Farrell lauded the team on achieving the feat, thereby mentioning about India’s defence. He said that goalkeeper Savita Punia stood like the ‘Great Wall of India’ and could not be beaten.

Barry O’Farrell has also wished the team luck for the upcoming semi-finals.

“Well done @TheHockeyIndia!! Was a tough #Hockey match, but your defence held out until the end. @savitahockey, the ‘Great Wall of India’ – could not be beaten! Best of luck in the semi & grand finals. #TeamIndia #TokyoTogether #IndiaKaGame” – tweeted by the envoy.