Citizens Defy AISU & NYWA’s Bandh Call

Tanu Bulo, Itanagar

The bandh call proposed jointly by Arunachal Indigenous Students Union (AISU) and Nyishi Youth Welfare Association (NYWA) today (2nd August) in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) is being seen to be defied by its denizens. Many social media users were seen going live on Facebook and Instagram, filming themselves defying the proposed Bandh Call. Although few shops and establishments continue to remain closed.

Earlier District Magistrate ICR, Talo Potom in an Order dated 28th July had declared the bandh call to be “unconstitutional and illegal” under Section 144 CrPC and Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act) 2014. The order further stated that if the organization proceeded with the bandh call, strict penal actions will be taken against them and the cost of any damage or destruction to the public or private proposed as a result of bandh call shall be recovered from the organizers of the bandh call.

As stated in the order, the District administration has deployed adequate security forces for the safety of its citizens from Banderdewa Check Post onwards.

Few miscreants who were seen burning tyres and creating nuisance were arrested with the help of Capital Police.

In a scathing reaction, President NYWA, Tai Talley, and AISU President Techi Talik have asserted that phase 1 of the bandh call is going on peacefully and successfully. They further said that phase 2 of the bandh call will soon be launched after intimating the media.

The bandh call is getting mixed reactions from the denizens of ICR. Citizens are tired of the bandh culture prevailing in the state, crippling their everyday lives. This bandh is in addition to the existing curfew hours in the ICR region in the purview of rising Covid-19 cases.