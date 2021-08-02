Guwahati Entrepreneur Commits Suicide Over Lockdown Losses

NET Web Desk

Tapan Patgiri, a young entrepreneur from Guwahati & owner of Ignition Press based near Bamunimaidam industrial area committed suicide at his establishment on August 1.

Sources have reported the economic losses induced by successive covid lockdowns pushed him to take this extreme step.

Before lockdowns started, Ignition printing press was making a name for itself. However over the past one and half years it continued to make losses due to the covid’s adverse impact on the economy.

Patgiri was staring down the barrel failing to repay the loan he took from the bank. The press was also unable to maintain its daily expenses and even clear the unpaid wages of its employees.

Many other businessmen and locals of the area have expressed their grief over the unfortunate death of Patgiri and have urged the govt. to look into the plight of SMEs.