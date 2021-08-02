Manipur : COVID-19 Committee Distributes AYUSH-64 Tablets & Required Medical Items

NET Web Desk

On Sunday Aug 1, the state COVID-19 Committee in association with Directorate of Ayush had distributed Ayush 64 tablets, face masks and hand sanitizers to various Covid Care Centres (CCC), Community Home Isolation Centres (CHICs), local Covid task forces, local clubs.

Distributed in Churachandpur, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Imphal East districts, the committee is tirelessly working to serve the communities.

It also discussed on the COVID-19 precautionary measures, taken by various CCCs, CHICs, local Covid Task Forces, local clubs to relentlessly tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The committee has distributed around 4050 (four thousand fifty) Ayush-64 tablets. It has also donated face masks, hand sanitizers and Ayush medicines to print and electronic media personnel.

This team further urged the residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine jabs, and adhere by the COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour.