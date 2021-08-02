Manipur : Indo-Myanmar Border Gates To Reopen Soon

NET Web Desk

Recently, with the directives passed by Centre, the Manipur government has decided to reopen Indo-Myanmar border for the commencement of one-way trade, which indicates that imports from Myanmar will be totally restricted.

The state government informed the IGAR (South) and the deputy commissioner of Tengnoupal, to take up stringent and necessary measures for resuming the trade.

It further stated on the reopening of Border Gate No. 1 and 2 at Moreh.

The borders will be reopened for export of urgent COVID-19 related medical items to Myanmar as instructed by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The letter stated that “the state government has decided to allow opening of gates as one-way, that is to allow exports of medical items from India to Myanmar only and to restrict imports from Myanmar.”

The Manipur government sealed the Indo-Myanmar border along Moreh town in Tengnoupal district on Tuesday, March 9.

This decision was taken after the nation witnessed an upsurge in the COVID-19 cases, thereby struggling with the worst phase of the pandemic.