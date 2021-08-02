Meghalaya: Sanbor Shullai Clarifies His Remarks On Beef Eating

NET Web Desk with inputs from Gargee Nandy in Shillong

Sanbor Shullai, a BJP minister from Meghalaya, issued a clarification after his “eat more beef” remark went viral after being reported by several media outlets.

He stated that his remarks “have been excessively exaggerated and misconstrued.”

The Meghalaya Animal Husbandry and Veterinary minister, told reporters on July 31, Friday, that the state’s residents should eat more beef than any other meat, including chicken, mutton, and fish.

“This is to clarify that the news item released in various media houses ranging from print electronic and social media on the “Eat more beef comments” has been excessively exaggerated and misunderstood,” Shullai wrote in a letter to Umakant Lakhera, president of Press Club of India, New Delhi.

Shulai Welcomes BJP MP Arun Singh To Shillong

Just a few days before on July 31 the newly elevated BJP cabinet minister and MLA from South Shillong also National General Secretary & BJP MP in Assam Club.

Showing gratitude and thankfulness to the people who had constantly supported and trusted him despite being from different religions, Sanbor Shullai said that all the holy books teach the same thing that everyone is created by the same Lord and everyone is the same as Humans

Shullai thanked all present “Because of your love and support I was elevated to the post of the Cabinet Minister. With your love and cooperation we will try to serve the people “.

Mr. Arun Singh, the National General Secretary of BJP in his speech praised the government and thanked Sanbor Shulai for his selfless contribution towards the development of the society by helping the marginalised sections of the society through government schemes.