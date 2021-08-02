Nagaland : NSCN-IM Calls For ’12-Hour Shutdown’ On Naga Framework Agreement

NET Web Desk

In protest of the Centre’s silence on the Framework Agreement, the NSCN(IM) has called for a 12-hour absolute shutdown of shops and business institutions in Nagalim from Monday midnight to Tuesday noon.

A total closure of shops and business establishments in “Nagalim” for 12 hours, starting from 12.00 am of August 2 till 12 noon of August 3 has been followed up.

“As a mark of our protest against the Gol for keeping silent on Framework Agreement even after 6 years, there will be a total closure of shops and business establishments in Nagalim till 12:00 noon of August 3, 2021,” asserted a statement issued by the Ministry of Information & Publicity (MIP) of NSCN(IM).

The organization has further appealed the Naga people, public and business groups to show solidarity to the ‘Framework Agreement’ and co-operate for the successful operation of the closure.

According to the group, although Naga people applaud the Indian government for signing the Framework Agreement (FA) to recognize the Nagas’ historical and political rights, the issue should not end there.

Earlier, Nagaland had rekindled new hope for peace as armed militant groups decided to speed up the peace process.

The Naga peace process between the government and NSCN-IM began in August 1997, and since then there have been several rounds of negotiations.

Significant progress was made in October 2019, but when NSCN-IM leader Muivah proposed a separate flag and Constitution of nagas, both of these were categorically rejected by the Indian Govt.

Nagaland Peace Accord is a peace treaty, signed, on August 3, 2015, between the Government of India, and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN), to end the insurgency in the state of Nagaland in northeast India.