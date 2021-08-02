Nagaland : School For Class XI & XII Reopens, Directives To Follow

NET Web Desk

On Sunday July 1, the Home Department has issued memorandum for re-opening of schools. It mentioned that maximum allowed percentage of attendance of students in any class on a particular day shall be 50%.

Addendum to order for re-opening of schools for conduct of regular classes for students of classes 11 and 12.@NagalandCS @StateDisaster @HealthNagaland @dipr_nagaland pic.twitter.com/t36VvYhBGT — MyGov Nagaland (@MyGovNagaland) August 2, 2021

The notification further informs that institutions can commence with subject to teachers and non-teaching staff having been fully vaccinated (taken both the doses against COVID-19, or having taken the 1st jab, and atleast 15 days have passed, since taking the first dose, or should have been tested negative for COVID-19 through either RT-PCR/TrueNat/CBNAAT once in every 15 days.

It further asserts that schools planning to re-open shall submit the list of all teaching/non-teaching staff, along with the details of the vaccination status or testing status.

Besides, all arrangements being made for ensuring adherance to provisions of this SOP to respective District Task Force (DTF) through the District Education Officer concerned.

The DTF may carry out verifications as considered necessary, and on being satisfied of the overall preparedness of the school concerned, may grant permission for the re-opening of school.

Furthermore, it informs that schools with cases of teacher/non-teaching staff, submitting COVID-19 test report on account of not being vaccinated against COVID-19 as mentioned above, shall continue submitting the details of COVID-19 testing status of staffs every 15 days to the respective District Task Force (DTF) through District Education Officer concerned.

The schools shall continue with the present system of online teaching, while making preparations and awaiting clearance from the DTF for re-opening of conduct of the regular classes.

All the other conditions as laid down in the SOP, as annexed to earlier order for re-opening of schools shall remain unchanged.