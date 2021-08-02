Northeast BJP MPs Meet PM Modi, Blames Cong Of Nefarious Designs

NET Web Desk

On August 2 Monday, 16 BJP MPs from Northeastern states met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submitted a memorandum about the current border tensions between Assam and Mizoram, accusing the Congress of politicising the matter.

Among them was Twelve from Assam, two from Arunachal Prades, and one each from Manipur and Tripura.

The memorandum also included a variety of concerns affecting the region.

The memorandum stated “A series of confidence-building initiatives have been implemented during the last few days,” it says. Despite this, Congress’s actions remain deceptive and nefarious.

We thanked the Prime Minister and warned him of how Congress and other political

The letter commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s NDA government’s “development work in the Northeast,” describing it as “historic and unique.”

The BJP MPs stated that they want to send a message to all those who see the Assam-Mizoram problem as a way of “creating turmoil in India,” that their antics will not succeed.

Mizoram Governor K Hari Babu also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day and claimed that the Union Home Ministry is working to resolve the border dispute.