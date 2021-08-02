PM Modi Launches e-RUPI Digital Payment Platform

NET Web Desk

On Monday, July 2, PM Modi had launched the e-Rupi mode of digital payment system via video conferencing.

The platform is developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

This digital voucher-based payment platform is considered to boost digital payments and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in the nation.

e-Rupi is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment. It is a QR code or a SMS-string based e-voucher which is delivered directly to the phone of the beneficiary.

The launch of e-RUPI is in line with our efforts to make India a leader in Fintech and leverage technology to boost 'Ease of Living.' pic.twitter.com/NGsWfJepZX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2021

According to PMO Office Twitter handle, e-RUPI voucher will play a huge role in making DBT more effective in digital transactions in the country. Furthermore, it will help everyone in targeted, transparent and leakage free delivery.