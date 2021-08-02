Sarupathar MLA Proposes Sports Academy In Honour Of Lovlina Borgohain

NET WEBDESK

On August 2, BJP MLA Biswajit Phukan of Assam’s Sarupathar proposed establishing a sports institution in Golaghat district in the name of Olympian Lovlina Borgohain.

Phukan, who is currently in charge of overseeing the development of a motorable road to the pugilist’s village, said he has submitted a proposal to the state administration to that effect.

He said that 40 bighas of government land in Naharbari village, just 2 kilometers from Borgohain’s birthplace, had already been set aside for the sports institution. He also stated that he will meet with officials in charge of the project’s funding.

The Public Works Department, according to Phukan, has been working around the clock to make the 3.5-kilometer stretch of road between Borpathar and Borgohain ‘s village Baromukhia Gaon in Golaghat district.