Shillong: Patrons Return To Street Food Kiosks As They Open On August 1

– Gargee Nandy

Steet food kiosks were finally able to open for business on August 1 after being permitted by the government to function again. Kiosks near Police Bazar saw patrons thronging to taste mouth-watering snacks and dishes they are known for.

However, with the concerns of third-wave hovering on the horizon following covid protocols have become imperative. Some of the vendors have been recently voicing their discontent regarding the financial assistance that has been due since last year by the government has not been given to them.

The lockdown in Meghalaya came down has been the harshest on street vendors and other workers who depend on the informal economy of the city. The lockdown was announced on the 24th of March with just 4 hours’ notice. An empty city devoid of activity meant that the city’s vendors immediately lost their source of income and were confronted with hunger and deprivation.

The cost of doing business, as well as the risk, has gone up significantly, with vendors not having access to wholesale markets and suppliers and having to spend more on travel costs due to travel restrictions in place in the city. Also, with the lockdown still partially in place, the number of buyers has gone down and so have earnings.