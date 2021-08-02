Sikkim : Indian Army & PLA Establishes Military Hotline In North Sikkim

NET Web Desk

On Sunday Aug 1, a military hotline was established between the Indian Army in Kongra La, North Sikkim, and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Khamba Dzong in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

This hotline depicts further the spirit of trust and cordial relations between the two countries along borders.

“The inauguration was attended by ground commanders of the respective Armies and a message of friendship and harmony was exchanged through the Hotline,” the Army said in a statement. The event coincided with ‘PLA Day’ on August 1, asserted by official statement.

This hotline will enable the local commanders from both sides to speak directly and resolve differences on the ground.

The Indian Army has also confirmed the following news through its Twitter handle. “A new hotline has been established between Indian Army in Kongra La, North Sikkim and PLA at Khamba Dzong in Tibetan Autonomous Region to further the spirit of trust and cordial relations between the two countries along borders.” – tweeted by Indian Army.

This is the sixth hotline for local commanders between the two armies – two each in Eastern Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim.