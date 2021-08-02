Tripura : Bru Organizations Demands Stringent Measures Against Accused Chorai Youths

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 01, 2021: Recently, the Bru displaced people of Mizoram, currently residing in Tripura has urged the state government for identification of the Chorai tribal youths responsible for the violence on July 13 and 27. They have raised a five-point charter, and demanded an exemplary punishment for their ‘heinous crimes’, thereby extending financial assistance to the victims.

Addressing media persons here at Agartala, leader of six Bru organisations, Bruno Msha said that the first incident took place on July 13 last, where a group of 25 Chorai tribal youths, who arrived by a Bolero car had indiscriminately attacked inmates of Kaskopara relief camp, where at least seven tribals have sustained injuries.

“This created an unhealthy situation between the two groups and many houses being built by the Bru people were also destroyed. Finally on July 27, there was a major clash involving the Bru people and Chorai tribal youths in which fire-arms and other weapons were used, resulting in injury of many”, Bruno said.

He further asserted that Bru community had to retaliate the attack of Chorai tribal, who allegedly attacked the residents including woman and children, thereby threatening to leave the camp as soon as possible.

The leaders of Bru organisation including Bruno held the Chorai tribal youths responsible for this. They demanded the state government for immediate stringent measures, in order to combat the situation.

They have also called for granting of financial compensation to the seven persons severely beaten up and injured by the unruly Chorai tribal youths.

“The government of Tripura should allot more 20 hectares of land beside the Damcherra and Gouranga para road for resettlement of 345 more Reang tribal families, the resettlement programme should be initiated immediately for the Reang or Bru people in different parts of Kanchanpur subdivision, and security forces should be adequately deployed near Kaskopara refugee camp to protect the brus from possible attack by the Chorai tribal community people”, asserted by the Bru leaders.