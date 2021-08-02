Tripura : TBSE Announces Class XII Results

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 02, 2021: On Sunday July 1, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced the results of Class XII. Out of 24,307 candidates, a total of 95.20 percent of regular students, including Madrassa Fazil have qualified for the exams. Last year, the pass percentage recorded was 76.53 percent in class XII.

Speaking with reporters here in Agartala on Sunday afternoon, TBSE president Dr Bhabatosh Saha said, “Among them, 98.65 percent students of Class XII in Humanities stream are qualified; 96.22 percent students from Commerce stream; and 98.28 percent from Science stream”.

“However, combining regular, continuing, compartmental and external categories, altogether 27,099 candidates were scheduled to appear in class XII board examinations conducted by TBSE. Among them, 13,481 are males and 13,618 are female students. Results declared for candidates from 419 schools while 145 schools achieved 100 percent success rate”, he added.

“In TTAADC (Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council), 92.37 percent of regular candidates passed where a total of 3,656 candidates successfully qualified among 3,958 candidates”.

He said “Due to the Corona pandemic situation across the state, teaching in schools has been severely hampered in the 2020-21 academic session. The situation was so dire that it was decided to postpone the board examination scheduled in March. However, the situation was not conducive to taking the exam even in May. Consequently, the examination had to be postponed first and then it was cancelled”.

Accordingly, a High-Powered expert panel was formed to look into the matter. On the basis of the recommendations of the committee and the opinion of the parents, all the examinations were cancelled on May 16.

On June 10, the board had constituted a ten-member expert committee after the examinations were cancelled. This panel determined the method of allocating numbers to the students, he added.

On Saturday July 31, the Tripura board announced the results of class X where a total of 80.62 percent of regular students out of 40,081 candidates Madrassa Alim are qualified. Last year, the pass percentage was 69.49 percent.

The TBSE president said the marksheets of the qualified students across the state will be given on August 7 from their respective schools.