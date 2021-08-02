World’s Costliest Injection Could Not Save Vedika

NET Web Desk

On Sunday July 1, the 1-yr-old Vedika Sourabh Shinde, who was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a rare genetic disease has succumbed at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune.

Although been administered with world’s costliest injection Zolgensma, the baby could not be saved.

Vedika’s parents has raised the amount Rs 16 crore through various crowdfunding platforms.

“When Vedika was four months old, she was unable to hold her neck. She used to fall sideways and was not able to hold herself upright,” – asserted by her father.

The news of her death circulating on social media platforms has filled people with utter grief, eagerly waiting for improvement in her health.

Furthermore, the MP Amol Kolhe appealed to the government in Lok Sabha to waive import duty on the injection which was available in the US. Besides, actor John Abraham also appealed for donations.

People across the globe contributed their bit to save the baby girl, but unfortunately the baby could not be saved.

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a genetic disease affecting the central nervous system, peripheral nervous system, and voluntary muscle movement.