Assam Rifles Recovers Contraband Worth Crores In Mizoram

NET Web Desk

Assam Rifles in multiple operations with other agencies and departments have seized contraband worth crores in Mizoram. It includes nearly 500 bags of smuggled areca nuts and hundreds of cases of foreign origin cigarettes.

On August 2 an Assam Rifle’s team of Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector, recovered 130 bags of Areca Nuts in Tlangsam- Ruantlang. The Customs Department of Champhai confiscated the contraband worth more nearly 32 lakhs while detaining one.

On the same day, another operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and 20 FIT, Champhai leading to a recovery of 240 bags of smuggled areca nuts worth nearly 35 lakhs. The operation was carried at General Area Ruantlang on 02 Aug 2021.

The next day on August 3 a joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs dept. conducting an operation in Ngur recovered 120 bags of Areca Nuts worth nearly 23 lakhs.

Later a haul of 134 Cases of foreign-origin cigarettes were seized in Hrikawn in Mizoram. The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs department Champhai based which led to the seizure of cigarettes worth nearly 2 Crores.