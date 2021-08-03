Arunachal Pradesh: Chief Minister Pema Khandu Meets Union Ministers In New Delhi

NET Web Desk

In his visit to New Delhi, on August 3, Arunachal CM Pema Khandu met key Ministers of the Indian Govt to discusses a host issues related to the state.

In his meeting with the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Khandu he briefed him about the health scenario of the state and thanked him for providing adequate vaccines. He said that vaccination drives in the state are being carried out on war footing. During the deliberation, the Chief Minister sought support from the ministry on the up-gradation of health infrastructure in the state. He also requested for increasing the PG quota.

Later he apprised Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, on the developments of education. He also sought support from the ministry on infrastructure and manpower.

CM Khandu later called on Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh and placed before him mnay state-related issues. He apprised him about the huge potential the state has and urged the ministry to support in encashing them. The CM also requested the minister to consider the development of border villages to stop rural-urban migration in the state.

Chief Minister Khandu late in the evening called on Union Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav.

CM Khandu was accompanied by DyCM Chowna Mein, Minister Forest and sports Mama Natung, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, and Planning Commissioner Prashant Lokhande during these visits.