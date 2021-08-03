Independence Day 2021 : Manipur Officials Conduct Door-To-Door Survey

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday July 2, with the impending 75th Independence Day Celebration 2021, the security across Imphal has been tightened up, with the Imphal West district police conducting door-to-door survey and search operation at different areas of the capital region.

It was conducted under the supervision of superintendent of police, Imphal West district, S Ibomcha.

A team of personnel of Imphal West led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), commando, Imphal West, Y Kishorechand Meeitei along with a team of Imphal Police station conducted the following.

This search operation took place at Wahengbam Leikai area around 7.30 AM-8.30 AM.

Almost 70 houses were searched, while 110 individuals, including released in bail were also searched rigorously. No individuals were detained, during the search operation.

According to Imphal Free Press report, the same team conducted search operation at Governor road, Kakhulong and Masajid road areas.

The search operation took place around 8.30 AM-10 AM.

Here, almost 100 houses were searched, including 50 rented residences. Whereas, around 350 individuals were verified, with no individuals being detained during the operation.