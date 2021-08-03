Manipur : Somsai Battalion Launches Tree Plantation Drive At Shirui Hill

NET Web Desk

On Monday August 2, in a major development to revive the Shirui Hill, ruined by the massive wildfire this year, the 27 AR Somsai Battalion, Ukhrul launched a tree plantation drive in the district under the theme, “Save Shirui”.

The event was attended by Col Rippon Bora, Commandant 27 AR, Ukhrul as the chief guest.

He focused on the necessity for preserving forests, in regard to conserving the flora and fauna of the region.

The official recalled the wildfire incident of March 26 at Shirui mountain that wrecked havoc, destroying the maximum section of eastern and northern slopes.

According to reports, wild fire has destroyed more than 115 hectares of Shirui forest land in 2021.

Furthermore, the official also highlighted the main objectives of “Save Shirui”, thereby adding that the Assam Rifles has arranged more than 4,000 tree saplings to plant in the region.

He has also launched the Shirui afforestation programme at Vangayan, amidst the foothills of Shirui.

The programme marked the presence of DFO Ukhrul, Shangam Shaliwo and two headmen of Shirui villages – Khavangpam Wungsek & Wungchangam Shangh and 27 AR officers.

More than 400 individuals including the Shirui residents participated in the one-day massive tree plantation drive.

It was jointly organised by 27 AR, Ukhrul District Forest Division and Shirui village.