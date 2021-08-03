Meghalaya : ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ Reaches Raj Bhavan, Received By Governor

NET Web Desk (With Inputs From Gargee Nandy, Shillong)

On Monday July 2, commemorating 50 years of India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971, a ceremony was organized by 101 Area, where the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal or ‘Golden Victory Flame’ was handed over to the Honourable Governor of Meghalaya, Satya Pal Malik by Air Marshal Amit Dev, AVSM, VSM, AOC-in-C, Eastern Air Command.

The Governor of Meghalaya later handed over the Mashaal to Lt. Gen PC Nair, AVSM, YSM, DG Assam Rifles.

ASSAM RIFLES JOINS THE SWARNIM VIJAY VARSH CELEBRATIONS Lt Gen PC Nair, AVSM, YSM DG Assam Rifles receiving the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal commemorating 50 years of India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971 from Shri Satya Pal Malik, the Hon'ble Governor of Meghalaya.@PIBHomeAffairs pic.twitter.com/yfuHd1jFRi — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) August 2, 2021

He had also invited the 1971 war veterans to grace the auspicious event. Besides, Lt. Gen KC Panchanathan, AVSM, GOC 101 Area was also present for the auspicious event.

Speaking on the occasion, Satya Pal Malik appreciated the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives in the 1971 Indo-Pak War for the nation.

On December 15, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lit the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial in New Delhi, marking the beginning of the 50th anniversary year celebrations of India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971.

The Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 was a military confrontation between India and Pakistan that occurred during the Bangladesh Liberation War in East Pakistan from December 3, 1971 to the fall of Dhaka on 16 December 1971.

The war commenced when Pakistan launched air strikes on 11 Indian airbases, perhaps the first time in which India’s all three forces – Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force fought in unison.

India quickly responded to Pakistan Army’s movements in the west and captured around 15,010 kilometres of Pakistan territory.

The war ended after the chief of the Pakistani forces, General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with 93,000 troops, surrendered to the joint forces of Indian Army, and Bangladesh’s Mukti Bahini.