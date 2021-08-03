Nagaland : NSCN General Secretary Muivah Discharged From Hospital

NET Web Desk

On Monday July 2, the 87-yr-old, National Socialist Council of Nagalim NSCN (I-M) chief Th Muivah, who was admitted at the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (CISHR) since July 24 has been discharged from the hospital.

The decision has been taken after his health condition was reported stable.

Reportedly, he was discharged from the hospital after been tested negative for COVID-19.

Mr Muivah had tested positive for COVID-19, after he had held a meeting of the Core Committee on with the members of the Core Committee on Naga Political Issue led by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on July 21.

Five other NSCN (I-M) leaders who had attended the Core Committee meeting along with Mr. Muivah had tested negative for COVID-19.

However, the health condition of the General Secretary of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM), Th Muivah, who was admitted to a hospital in Nagaland, was reportedly termed stable on July 26 – as stated by the doctors treating him.

They further said the 87-year-old was responding well to the treatments. As informed by the doctors at the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research, “he was feeling a bit uneasy and then he was admitted here.”