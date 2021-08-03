Nagaland : State Government Withdraws ‘No Vaccination, No Salary For Government Employees’ Order

NET Web Desk

On Monday July 2, the Nagaland government has withdrawn it’s order for showcasing the mandatory vaccination status of civil secretariat employees and directorates.

The decision comes after the Kohima Bench of Gauhati High Court urged the state government for an immediate modification into the order.

Nagaland government earlier issued a memorandum asking employees to get fully vaccinated or produce COVID-19 negative reports every 15 days, failing to do so might lead to deduction of their salaries.

With the upsurge in COVID-19 cases, on Friday July 16, the Nagaland Government has announced the commencement of Unlock Phase-III, with effect from Sunday July 18 till Sunday August 1.

The decision, taken by the High-Powered Committee on COVID-19 has mandatorily marked the inoculation of all government employees in the Nagaland Civil Secretariat and Directorates.

Signed by J Alam, Chief Secretary, Nagaland, the notice further asserted that all employees/staffs in the Nagaland Civil Secretariat and Directorates should be vaccinated in order to attend office, or to produce COVID-19 negative test report by getting testd every 15 days through either RT-PCR/TrueNat/CBNAAT on self-payment basis as per government approved rates.

The salaries of those who have not taken a single dose of vaccine against COVID-19 or who have failed to furnish COVID-19 negative test report will be stopped beyond July 31, 2021, and will not be allowed to attend office. The absence period of such employees will be treated as leave without pay.