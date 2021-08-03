Nagaland : Two Day Assembly Session Begins

NET Web Desk

The 8th session of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) begins in Kohima. The two-day NLA monsoon session will conclude on August 5, with a recess on Aug 4, as informed by sources.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) under the chairmanship of Speaker Sharingain Longkumer has organized the provisional programme for the session.

It will be conducted by adhering to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour.

The session has been called for discussion on Naga political issue and on proposal of the opposition Naga People’s Front (NPF) to join the ruling party, Peoples’ Democratic Alliance (PDA) Government.

However, the Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along said that the saffron party has a high command and the state unit cannot make a decision on its own on the issue.