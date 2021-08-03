NASA Shares Composite Pics Of 300-Yr-Old Supernova Remnant, ‘Cassiopeia A’

NET Web Desk

Recently, the National Aeronautics of Space Administration (NASA) has shared breathtaking images of the 300-yr-old Supernova Remnant, ‘Cassiopeia A’, captured by three of NASA’s great observatories.

It further mentions, the 300-yr-old remnant created by the supernova explosion of a massive star is located about 11,000 light-years away from Earth.

Different colours in this image identify details provided by each observatory, providing astronomers a holistic view of Cas A.

The red infrared data observed from Spitzer Space Telescope reveals warm dust in the outer shell with temperatures of abput 10 degrees celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit).

Yellow optical data captured from the Hubble Telescope displays a delicate filamentary structure of warm gases about 10,000 degree celsius.

While, the green & blue X-ray data captured by Chandra X-ray captures hot gases at about 10 million degree celsius. This hot gas was likely created when ejected material from the supernova smashed into surrounding gas and dust at speeds of about 10 million miles per hour.

The space agency further asserts that comparison of images would help astronomers better determine whether most of dust in the supernova remnant came from the massive star before it exploded, or from the rapidly expanding supernova ejecta.

A supernova is the biggest explosion that humans have ever seen. Each blast is the extremely bright, super-powerful explosion of a star.