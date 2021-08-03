North Lakhimpur SP Suspends Assam Police Personnel Accused Of Harassing Arunachal Girls

NET Web Desk

Recently, two Assam Police personnel and a home guard (HG) from Lakhimpur police station have been suspended from work, and sent to judicial custody for allegedly harassing a group of girls from Arunachal Pradesh.

Identified as Havildar Surya Gogoi, Constable Pranjhali Bharali and HG Tarun Baruah, the trio is accused of harassing and collecting money from the girls.

According to reports, the three girls on their way from Aalo to Itanagar on July 29, were stopped by personnel near Gogamukh in North Lakhimpur district, the accused allegedly demanded a total amount of Rs 4,000 from the girls.

Furthermore, repeated negotiations has led the amount reach to Re 2000.

Jummar Bagra, father of the victim lodged a complaint against the accused Assam personnel.

According to Arunachal Times report, Havildar Surya Gogoi has been granted bail, who will act as government witness in the case.

“The three accused have been suspended and sent to judicial custody, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated.” – asserted by Lakhimpur SDPO Bhuyan.

Meanwhile, the International Human Rights Organization’s Arunachal chapter General Secretary Kenbom Bagra, who first raised his voice against the matter, has appreciated the decision taken by the North Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police (SP).