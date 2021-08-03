Organization Supports Manipuri Diaspora Residing In Mandalay Region, Myanmar

NET Web Desk

The businesses and service organizations of Manipur is all set to provide financial assistance worth Rs 30 lakh to support the Manipuri diaspora in Mandalay region of Myanmar.

Dr Kh Palin, Managing Director and Chairman of Shija hospitals through a press conference, asserted that Myanmar is struggling through poor health infrastructure, due to the current situation caused by the Myanmar military coup.

However, the Manipuri diaspora in Myanmar has urged for extending support, for fighting against the pandemic.

All the Business and Service Groups of Manipur was able to gather a contribution worth Rs 30 lakh.

Besides, they have also received support from other groups, any groups contributing money, oxygen concentrators, medical kits and pharmaceutical items.

The conference added that major priority will be given to the Manipuri diaspora in Mandalay region, while other regions will be covered in a later through a different phase.

With no formal requests from the Myanmar Government to India, both the Central and the State Government are unable to initiate any relief measures for the people.

As sending the relief items through the Ministry of External Affairs or Consulate General would be time consuming, the plan is to send them by road, Dr Palin told the media.

However, the group is in touch with Minister of State for External Affairs Dr RK Ranjan regarding the condition of the Manipuri diaspora in Myanmar.

He has also stated the need to vaccinate more than 6 million people in Sagaing state.

Furthermore, the group has also requested Rotary Club, Association of Healthcare Providers of India and other organisations for contribution in the same.

Dr. Palin further stated that Manipuris working in the forefront must come forward to help Manipuri diaspora in the region.

He appealed the people of the State to contribute towards the relief measures undertaken for the same.

Recently, with the directives passed by Centre, the Manipur government has decided to reopen Indo-Myanmar border for the commencement of one-way trade, which indicates that imports from Myanmar will be totally restricted.

It further stated on the reopening of Border Gate No. 1 and 2 at Moreh.

The borders will be reopened for export of urgent COVID-19 related medical items to Myanmar as instructed by the Ministry of External Affairs.