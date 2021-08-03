Sikkim : Authorities Identify 50 Sextortion Victims

NET Web Desk

On Monday August 2, the Sikkim police has informed about the concerned escalating numbers in the sextortion cases.

According to authorities, these cyber scammers run fake profiles on social media platforms, thereby harassing the potential victim through video calls.

During last two-three months, Sikkim has received multiple complaints of male users being blackmailed after having intimate video chats with females online.

Reportedly, around 50 possible victims have been detected from the state.

“Till last year, not a single case was registered. However, during the second wave of COVID, new modus operandi of sextortion was in the rise. Its looks a well-operated gang of people is behind this,” – quoted by Superintendent of Police (SP), Tenzing Loday Lepcha, during an interview with InsideNe.

While elaborating on the pattern followed by the scammers, the SP asserted that honey-trapping starts by a friend request sent to the victim on Facebook from a profile that ‘looks genuine with the profile picture of an attractive female’.

The next process stands to texting, with whatsApp numbers been shared over a period of days. Victims are then forcefully indulged into video sex. The scammer gang records their video, threatening to leak the videos publicly, in return for money ranging from 15,000-20,000.

Sextortion is the practice of extorting money or sexual favours from someone by threatening to reveal evidence of their sexual activity.

An extreme form of cyber abuse, it might endanger minors, leading to anxiety and depression.