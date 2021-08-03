NET Web Desk

On Tuesday July 3, the Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal has extended to corporate houses, across the country to support the Delhi government to launch and meet several targets under the [email protected] initiative.

Kejriwal asserted ‘[email protected]’, a project to solve state issues and transform Delhi into a world-class city by the 100th year of Indian Independence.

Launching [email protected], a platform for organisations to collaborate and contribute towards building a Delhi of our dreams by 2047 | LIVE https://t.co/adYIS7gBlL — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 3, 2021

“We don’t want a cheque from corporate houses. We need ideas, participation and expertise. We can’t do it alone, we need the people as well and the corporate sector. We saw a lot of participation during Covid. We called many groups and not one of them refused to help us. If we can deal with Covid, we can fix other sectors too,” – asserted by the CM.

The initiative was first discussed during the Delhi Assembly’s budget session in March 2021. It is believed to bring the per capita income of all Delhiites at par with that of citizens in Singapore.

He also stressed upon topics including – Solid Waste Management, water availability, cleanliness, and pollution.