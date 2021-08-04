Arunachal Minister Tage Taki Meets CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

NET Web Desk

On August 3 Tuesday, Tage Taki, the agricultural minister of Arunachal Pradesh, paid a visit to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed a range of issues that are of “common interest” to both states.

According to the Assam chief minister’s office, they discussed subjects of mutual interest and improved collaboration between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

During the brief meeting reportedly the topic of the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border conflict was also discussed.

Pema Khandu, the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, has previously stated that the boundary dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh would be settled by conversation rather than going to court.

