Following Kolasib, Interstate Border In Cachar Declared ‘No Drone Zone’

Cachar District Assam designated Sonai revenue circle’s border territory with Mizoram a “no drone zone” on August 3. Cachar deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli issued the order barring drones to fly in the disputed area.

Previously, Mizoram’s Kolasib district administration identified eight places along the sensitive Assam-Mizoram border as “no drone zones.”

Sources have revealed that in light of recent drone attacks by various miscreants and anti-social individuals that may jeopardise human life, property, and public disturbance of serenity and peace, the order was issued.