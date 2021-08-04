Indian Women’s Hockey Team Lose To Argentina 1-2

– NET Web Desk

The phenomenal run of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team came to an end in the semis as they went down to Argentina 1-2.

India playing aggressively scored in the early minutes of the game but the Argentinians leveled the scores at the 18th minute.

The Argentinians increased the pressure against the Indian side earning them a penalty corner which they converted successfully to make the scores 1-2 in their favour.

From then on the Argentian defence did not let Indian women pass through another shot to the nets ending the latter’s hope for gold or silver.

India will now play for the bronze against Great Britain.