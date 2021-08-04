Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, Vikrant Starts Sea Trials

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday August 3, country’s Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant embarked on her maiden four-day sea trial, marking a big leap forward for India’s defence industry and combat ability of the Indian Navy.

Designed by the Indian Navy’s Directorate of Naval Design (DND), Vikrant has been built at the state-owned Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).

It’s creation has put India in a league with 5 other countries such as – US, UK, Russia, France and China, incorporating the capability to build aircraft carriers.

IAC is a leading example of the nation’s quest for “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” with more than 76% indigenous content.

This is considered a maiden attempt of the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard to indigenously design and build an Aircraft Carrier.

It is 262 m long, 62 m at the widest part and height of 59 m including the superstructure. There are 14 decks including five in the superstructure.

The ship has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1700 people, including specialised cabins to accommodate women officers.

It has been designed with a very high degree of automation for machinery operation, ship navigation and survivability, ‘Vikrant’ has a top speed of around 28 knots and cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles.

The ship can accommodate an assortment of fixed wing and rotary aircraft.

“Proud & historic day for India as the reincarnated #Vikrant sails for her maiden sea trials today, in the 50th year of her illustrious predecessor’s key role in victory in the #1971war Largest & most complex warship ever to be designed & built in India. Many more will follow.” – tweeted by the Spokesperson Navy.