Lalremsiami’s Mother Sends A Prayer For Indian Eves To Reach Finals

NET WEBDESK

Lalremsiami of Mizoram who plays as a forward will be one of the leading chargers today at the Tokyo2020 Games for Indian Women’s Hockey Team as they battle with Argentina for a spot at finals.

Ahead of her match today at the Olympics her family members shared her experience with Northeast Today.

Her mother said that whenever her daughter Lalremsiami is playing, they use to just sit in front of the TV. She stated that everyone in her family is excited about her match today at the Olympics and the whole family is praying to Lord for her success and for the women to reach the Olympic finals.

Her mother stated that Lalremsiami had called her after India won the quarterfinal and expressed her happiness.

Lalremsiami’s mother also told Northeast Today that she is going to organise a community feast after she returns home from Tokyo in the next week.

Lalhmunsiami, younger sister of Lalremsiami is so much excited because of her sister’s match in the Olympic semifinals and said that she is proud of her sister being a part of the Indian team at the Olympics.

Lalremsiami’s brother said that since the age of 10, Lalremsiami started playing hockey and also stated that the condition of their family was not so good when she began playing and got selected to be trained at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) at Thenzawl and despite their condition they had motivated and sent her to the institution to learn the nuances of the game only because she was so determined and focussed on her game.

Along with them billions of Indians will be watching with bated breath to see how the proud girls of our nation will perform.