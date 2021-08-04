Lovlina Outpunched By Surmeneli In Semis, Settles For Olympics Bronze

NET Web Desk

Lovlina came out punching against Surmeneli in the first round but failed to keep up the momentum. Surmeneli known for her fierce attacks, Lovlina tried to blunt her opponent in the beginning. However Surmeneli started her belligerent self dominated the whole match. She won the semis with a unanimous decision.

Lovlina was strong enough to stand against her in all the rounds bravely staving off the attacks but the barrage of punches was too much. Considering all the factors standing against Surmeneli was by no means a mean feat.

The first round also saw the confidence of Lovlina plummet. Surmeneli taunted and methodically bullied Lovlina to enter the gold medal clash.