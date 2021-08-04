Manipur : BJP Releases Newly Appointed State Office Bearers List

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday August 3, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released names of the newly appointed state office bearers of BJP, along with their designation as indicated against their names for the current term with immediate effect.

Signed by A. Sharda Devi, BJP Manipur Pradesh, the notification includes 17 appointed state office bearers, with designations like – Vice Presidents, General Secretaries, Treasurer, and Secretaries.

There are 7 Vice-presidents, 2 General Secretaries, a Treasurer, and 7 Secretaries.

The Vice-presidents of the state office bearers include – N. Nimbus Singh, Th. Basanta Kumar Singh, T. Meena Devi, Dr. U. Deben Singh, R. Yuh Jonathan Tao, Ch. Chidananda Singh, and L. Meenabanta Singh.

Meanwhile, the General Secretaries include – P. Premananda Meitei, and L. Deben Singh.

Om Prakash Sekhawat has been appointed as the Treasurer.

Furthermore, the Secretaries include – P. Somorjit Singh, K. Inaocha Devi, S. Premita Devi, Paokham Haokip, M. Priyokumar Singh, N. Sumatibala Devi, and Bikram Kongkham.

The Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh has also congratulated the State Office Bearers of BJP Manipur Pradesh. “Hearty congratulations to all the newly appointed State Office Bearers of BJP Manipur Pradesh. I’m thankful to Shri @JPNadda Ji, National President BJP & Shri @blsanthosh Ji, National Gen Sec (Org) for their relentless pursuit and support to strengthen the party in Manipur.” – tweeted by the CM.