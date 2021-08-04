Manipur : Chandel Tops Delta Ranking ‘Aspirational Districts’ List, Reports NITI Aayog

NET Web Desk

The government think tank, NITI Aayog has announced that Manipur’s Chandel district has topped the list of ‘Aspirational Districts’ for the months of June 2021.

Sahibganj (Jharkhand) and Firozpur (Punjab) have been ranked second and third positions respectively.

Meanwhile, Dhubri (Assam) and Kiphire (Nagaland) have been ranked fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Chandel district has been producing a range of value-added minor forest products, benefitting it’s tribal population.

Furthermore, with continued support from the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED), the district is considered to be improving livelihoods and empowering the vulnerable population.

The Delta rankings marked almost 112 aspirational districts across six developmental areas in June 2021.

For the further initiation of ranking, developmental areas such as – health and nutrition, education, agriculture, water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure were taken into consideration.

The Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh has also congratulated the district for achieving the feat. “Happy to learn that Chandel District in Manipur topped the list of aspirational districts ranked by Niti Aayog for the month of June. The delta ranking took into account incremental progress made by over 112 aspirational districts across six developmental areas in June 2021.” – tweeted the CM.

Besides, aspirational districts programme was launched in January 2018. It aims to transform districts that have shown relatively lesser progress in key social areas.